She the Throne – Orion (ep – She the Throne)

#post_seo_title

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Experimental, Drone.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: She The Throne is a Manchester (UK) based project. While they’re actually releasing their debut full length “Orion” was released in Summer and features three cuts.

Content: “Orion” stands for a mix of Experimental- and Industrial music with extra Ritual- and Drone influences on top. You’ll discover female vocals on top of the composition.

+ + + : Three interesting cuts by this British project. I especially like the dark and tormented sphere running through “Pneuma”. The last track “Orion” is definitely a cool apotheosis for its Industrial sound treatments and Drones. The song evolves progressively till a true climax happens. The vocals are matching with the haunting atmosphere of the music.

– – – : This is not the most accessible work although a perfect way to get familiarized with the band.

Conclusion: This work reveals an interesting, open-minded, Experimental/Electronic/Industrial sound so I’m wondering how the album will sound like.

Best songs: “Orion”, “Pneuma”.

Rate: 6½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/shethethr0ne