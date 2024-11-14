She 1 • Him 2 present new single ‘The Way From You’

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out tomorrow on Kycker is the new She 1 • Him 2 single “The Way From You” as part of the EP “We dream in neon”.

She 1 • Him 2 are Evan Nave and Cassie Bishop – an alternative electronic dance duo in the spirit of Yazoo, Pet Shop Boys, and Soft Cell. Musically the duo combines their past experiences in bands like Lestat and Shy Moon, influenced by Ladytron, Lana Del Rey, The Human League, Nine Inch Nails, and many others.

“With this project, I’ve taken a more playful approach and explored writing about different topics from different perspectives that are not as emotional to me – not everything has to be directly from my experiences.” says lead vocalist and lyricist Cassie Bishop.

The EP “We dream in neon” was produced and recorded by Mike Seifert (Tori Amos/Paul Simon, etc.) at Suma Studios in the east side of Cleveland, Ohio.

Also out is a brand-new video for the anchor single “Overdrive”. “For the ‘Overdrive’ video, we re-imagined ourselves as ever-evolving AI avatars, living in a cold, impersonal metaverse of sorts packed with anime-inspired mecha tech,” says Nave. “Basically, everything we love in TV & movies when they try to imagine life in the not-too-distant future. Hopefully, it’s not that bleak once we get there.”

“We dream in neon” is available now on all digital and streaming platforms.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

