Serbian industrial rockers dreDDup have a brand new single and AI video: ‘Clark Can’t’

As the first single from their new album “Pan/Dora”, the industrial rockers from Serbia, dreDDup, present the song “Clark Can’t”. This song will be one of the 10 completely new songs recorded in parallel for the album.

The video for “Clark Can’t” was created by director Mihajlo Obrenov with the help of various AI technology tools.

Mihajlo describes his technique as follows: “This is an AI video, and it’s the first time I’ve worked with this technology. It wasn’t easy at all, even though most people think it’s just a few clicks and it’s done. It took me three months of daily work and a lot of nerves. While most creators rushed to announce and create AI videos that, in my opinion, look slightly better than an animated GIF and clumsy stop motion, I patiently and carefully studied the technology, found companies that offer various tools, read and watched everything on the subject, and impatiently waited for the AI to advance to the point where I could personally convey my idea to it and it could actually understand it. I waited for the level where it could really look as it should and the video wasn’t pixelated and in a poor frame rate. Only recently have camera movements, lighting, plans, angles, working with ‘actors’, and everything I was educated for and can professionally explain come into play.”

The band also announced that there will soon be more new singles and videos, and there are plans to shoot a few more videos for some of their older songs.