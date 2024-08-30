Serbian industrial project MRT releases 11th album ‘Kerrang’ – Out now

Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

MRT is an experimental endeavor by miKKa (founder of dreDDup), and began in 2007, focusing on dreams, noises, and otherworldly themes. The project is known for its atmospheric, wild, and experimental soundscapes, having produced 10 albums and 3 extended play albums. MRT also composes music for films and theater.

The prolific Serbian industrial project has just released its eleventh album, titled “Kerrang”. The album, which began production during the 2020 pandemic, showcases 13 new tracks. Part of the album’s composition was specifically created for the documentary “Novi Sad Remembrance”, directed by Aleksandar Reljić, which focuses on the historical raid on Novi Sad.

The Novi Sad Raid was a horrific event that took place during World War II in January 1942. Hungarian forces, who were occupying parts of Yugoslavia at the time, conducted a systematic massacre in the city of Novi Sad. Over the course of several days, thousands of civilians, primarily Serbs, Jews, and Romani people, were rounded up and executed along the Danube River.

The rest of the album continue the sonic themes MRT explored in their previous album, “Urwell”. Recorded entirely at DURU studio in Novi Sad, the band plans to promote the album soon, including a cassette release. MRT has had limited live performances this year but is gearing up to promote “Kerrang” with live shows.

You can listen to and purchase the album through the MRT Bandcamp page.

<a href="https://mrtsound.bandcamp.com/album/kerrang">Kerrang by MRT</a>

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)