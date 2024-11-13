Sequential Zero – Zero Sum Game (Digital/CD/Vinyl Album – Mantravision Productions)
Sequential Zero is an American-Australian project launched in 2020. After releasing several singles, the project is now debuting its first full-length album, which serves as a compilation of these earlier works. The sound harks back to the golden age of 80s Electro and Cold Wave, drawing strong influences from artists like Gary Numan and New Order, with an added touch reminiscent of an electronic version of Bauhaus. The production quality reflects a seasoned approach, especially in its intricate songwriting and impressive vocal work, led by a charismatic frontman. While the album may not feature a definitive hit, it delivers a consistent series of captivating tracks. Sequential Zero is a project worth following closely. (Rating:7½).
Listen to “The Last One To Fall”:
https://sequentialzero.bandcamp.com/track/the-last-one-to-fall
