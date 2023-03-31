Seattle’s synth pop / post-punk act Telehealth releases debut album ‘Content Oscillator’ on cassette and digital

(Photo by Mikayla Neves) Two months ago we announced that the Seattle based synthpop / post-punk band Telehealth (feat. Alexander Attitude & Kendra Cox)had released the single “Taliesin Grid”. Under the leadership of Alexander Attitude, Telehealth is a versatile pop band that draws inspiration from various genres, including post-punk, minimal synth, egg-punk, new wave, art rock, glam, and krautrock.

Out now is the band’s debut album “Content Oscillator” on cassette and digital. All components of the music were written and performed by Alexander Attitude, with Kendra Cox contributing additional vocals. The production was handled by both Trevor Spencer and Alexander Attitude. Mixing took place at Way Out Studio in Woodinville, WA, under the supervision of Trevor Spencer. The mastering process was carried out by Ed Brooks at Resonant Studios. Alexander Attitude was also responsible for the art and direction of the project.

But there’s more to it as you will read below as the genesis of the project is kinda interesting.

In 2017, Attitude decided to leave his music career behind to explore architecture. Having previously been a touring musician in bands like Kithkin, Deep Sea Diver, and Bryan John Appleby, the transition from music to architecture was challenging. Over time, he grew disillusioned with the architectural practice’s tendency to approach design as a means to ‘save the world’. He felt that architecture, with its focus on utopian visions and sustainable aesthetics, had become a tool for developers to operate within what he calls “a capitalist and centrist political realm”.

Seeking an alternative approach to architecture, Attitude began a new project involving a series of performances exploring architectural theory and spatial practice. He questioned whether architecture could shift its focus from buildings to a way of thinking and examining our world and our place within it. These questions transformed into sounds, which then evolved into demos and ultimately an album. This album is known as “Content Oscillator”.

Telehealth dons the color green as a reminder that modern consumption has become fixated on promoting green products as a solution to the environmental issues we face. Telehealth is both a joke and not a joke, they’re words not ours, and as a product itself, the band serves as a reminder that everything is a form of product placement.

<a href="https://telehealth.bandcamp.com/album/content-oscillator">Content Oscillator by Telehealth</a>