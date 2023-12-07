Schkeuditzer Kreuz Releases Remix Collection As a 2cd Set

Schkeuditzer Kreuz, an Australian-based industrial synth crust artist and alias of Kieren Hills, releases “Second Life: No Life Left Remixed” as a download and as a double CD also including the album “No Life Left”.

Hills has been involved in various punk, crust, noise, deathrock, and hardcore scenes before going the industrial way of life. This remix collection precedes his New Zealand tour in January 2024. The remix album reimagines five tracks from his latest LP, “No Life Left” (August 2023), featuring remixes by Distruster (US), Max Rael (UK), Creassault (NZ), Non-Bio (UK), and Crash-Scan (NZ).

The inspiration for this collection finds its roots in the ’90s, when influential remix works by various artists was done that altered genres and created something new.

“Second Life: No Life Left Remixed” is available for download or as a 2-CD set on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://dorfpunk.bandcamp.com/album/second-life-no-life-left-remixed">Second Life: No Life Left Remixed by Schkeuditzer Kreuz</a>