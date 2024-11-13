Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Fresh from touring Australia with UK industrial-darkwave act Attrition, New South Wales industrial synth artist Schkeuditzer Kreuz (Kieren Hills) has just announced a new 7” vinyl split-release with Cincinnati, Ohio breakcore outfit, Decide Today (Robert Inhuman). The three-track EP includes the new Schkeuditzer Kreuz standalone single, “Choke”, on one side, and two politically-charged tracks from Decide Today’s latest “Worldwide Intifada” EP on the flipside (“Revolutionary Reason (Worldwide Intifada)”, and “The Shit Punx Hate 4”).

The 7” will be released 30 November via Nambour, Australia’s Bad Habit Records, with pre-orders on Bandcamp available now.

Decide Today and Schkeuditzer Kreuz will follow the release with a tour of southeast Australia together, from late December through early January 2025, playing 18 shows across 16 dates on the Digital Wolves Tour.

Kieren (Schkeuditzer Kreuz) and Robert (Decide Today) explain how their collaboration on the split-release and upcoming Digital Wolves Tour came about.

Kieren: “Last year, mid-winter, I did a quick tour run up to Bellingen and Lismore (NSW, Australia). The Lismore gig was something we booked in a Hall out of town and was kind of a make-up gig for one that got scuttled by the plague a couple years earlier. On the bill was Sniffer Dog and Toecutter – someone I had met in Melbourne when he played with Dark Horse, and someone I was keen to make noise with again. At that gig he said to me “you have to meet my friend Robert – your music, your attitude, your touring all match each other so well” and he gave me the contact. So, I reached out and Robert jumped straight in.”

Robert: “Toecutter must have met Kieren and insisted we start talking. Our common ground in music, and the culture surrounding it, was immediately evident. Earlier this year Kieren proposed the split 7” via Bad Habit, which of course I had to say yes to such circumstances, and I mentioned also wanting to get back to Australia at some point. The next day Kieren asked if I was for real, and started planning the tour. I am incredibly thankful to my new friend, Borg at Bad Habit, and Dave (Toecutter) for getting us connected.”

