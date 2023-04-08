Sándor Vály & Attila Kalóczkai – The Agitated Calm Of Insubstancial Space (Album – New Polar Sound)

Genre/Influences: Experimental, Industrial.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: This album is a collaboration between two Hungarian artists who already worked together a decade ago. The work is an audiovisual production featuring eight tracks.

Content: The music is taking us back to early 80s Experimental projects. The work is constructed with Industrial sound treatments and a true arsenal of noises with spoken, Hungarian, lyrics on top. The sound of true string instruments has been manipulated by effects and experiments.

+ + + : This work reminds me of the magic of Industrial pioneers. Early 80s were a prolific ground for legendary artists so “The Agitated Calm Of Insubstantial Space” took me back to Test Department, The Hafler Trio ao. The work reveals a kind of free style probably featuring improvised passages but also great Industrial sound treatments driven by linear percussion. The spoken parts inject a touch of mystery on top of the work but still feel like part of a concept.

– – – : Some parts are a little less to Experimental to my taste.

Conclusion: This is the kind of work appealing for fans of Cold Spring Music.

Best songs: “Landscapes”, “Tower”, “Fox”, “Spaces”.

Rate: 8.

Artists: www.sandorvaly.com

Label: www.newpolarsound.com