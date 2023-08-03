San Francisco post-punk outfit Octavian Winters present new single, ‘Undertow’

Out today is “Undertow”, the newest single for the San Francisco-based post-punk outfit Octavian Winters. This is the follow-up to their debut single “Ondine”.

“Undertow” is loosely inspired by Hans Christian Andersen’s classic tale of the little matchgirl, standing outside a window on a winter’s night, separated from all sustenance and warmth. Ignored by everyone around, and unable to sustain herself after lighting all her matches for warmth, she freezes to death in the snow.

“Undertow” previews their debut EP “The Line of Curve”, recorded by Mark Pistel (Meat Beat Manifesto, Consolidated) with production, mixing and mastering by William Faith (The Bellwether Syndicate, Faith and the Muse, Christian Death, The March Violets), whose credits include Jarboe, Clan of Xymox, Bootblacks and Autumn. “The Line or Curve” EP will be released on October 13 via Stratis Capta Records and will have 5 tracks.

Formed in 2022, Octavian Winters draws from darkwave and post-punk traditions.

Below is the video for “Undertow”.

Below is the first single “Ondine”.