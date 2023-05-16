S.A.W. project by ex-Tangerine Dream member Johannes Schmoelling and Kurt Ader has a new album out in June: ‘Hydragate’

Out on June 30th via the MIG music label is the S.A.W. album “Hydragate”.

S.A.W. consists of Johannes Schmölling (formerly of Tangerine Dream from 1979 – 1985), the Mannheim sound designer Kurt Ader (known for producing sounds for Dream Theater, Nightwish, Enigma, and many more), the Berlin-based sound mixer, producer, and composer Robert Waters (including collaborations with Loom, Johannes Schmölling, and Jerome Froese), as well as Andreas Merz, a Munich stalwart of synthesizer music and a member of Weltklang since 1973, who is also renowned for his visuals.

This is already the project’s second album offering a mixture of ambient, electronica and cinematic sound collages although it also holds rhythmic tracks, for example on “Distant Memories” and “Stop And Go”.

The album “Hydragate” was developed and recorded in various studios in Munich, Berlin, Mannheim and Hitzacker, using various samples, analog drum machines, modular and digital synthesizers.