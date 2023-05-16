S.A.W. project by ex-Tangerine Dream member Johannes Schmoelling and Kurt Ader has a new album out in June: ‘Hydragate’

bernard May 16, 2023 0
S.A.W. project by ex-Tangerine Dream member Johannes Schmoelling and Kurt Ader has a new album out in June: 'Hydragate'
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Out on June 30th via the MIG music label is the S.A.W. album “Hydragate”.

S.A.W. consists of Johannes Schmölling (formerly of Tangerine Dream from 1979 – 1985), the Mannheim sound designer Kurt Ader (known for producing sounds for Dream Theater, Nightwish, Enigma, and many more), the Berlin-based sound mixer, producer, and composer Robert Waters (including collaborations with Loom, Johannes Schmölling, and Jerome Froese), as well as Andreas Merz, a Munich stalwart of synthesizer music and a member of Weltklang since 1973, who is also renowned for his visuals.

Related newsTangerine Dream – Raum (Album – Kscope)

This is already the project’s second album offering a mixture of ambient, electronica and cinematic sound collages although it also holds rhythmic tracks, for example on “Distant Memories” and “Stop And Go”.

The album “Hydragate” was developed and recorded in various studios in Munich, Berlin, Mannheim and Hitzacker, using various samples, analog drum machines, modular and digital synthesizers.

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

More Stories

Düsseldorf tape label KLAR! 80 gets brand new compilation treatment curated by Stefan Schneider

Düsseldorf tape label KLAR! 80 gets brand new compilation treatment curated by Stefan Schneider

bernard May 16, 2023 0
When members of Killing Joke and Joy Division collaborate you get K÷93

When members of Killing Joke and Joy Division collaborate you get K÷93

bernard May 16, 2023 0
New album by The Mystic Underground, 'Everyone Deserves A Stage', is out now via Re:Mission Entertainment

New album by The Mystic Underground, ‘Everyone Deserves A Stage’, is out now via Re:Mission Entertainment

bernard May 15, 2023 0

You may have missed

S.A.W. project by ex-Tangerine Dream member Johannes Schmoelling and Kurt Ader has a new album out in June: 'Hydragate'

S.A.W. project by ex-Tangerine Dream member Johannes Schmoelling and Kurt Ader has a new album out in June: ‘Hydragate’

bernard May 16, 2023 0
Düsseldorf tape label KLAR! 80 gets brand new compilation treatment curated by Stefan Schneider

Düsseldorf tape label KLAR! 80 gets brand new compilation treatment curated by Stefan Schneider

bernard May 16, 2023 0
When members of Killing Joke and Joy Division collaborate you get K÷93

When members of Killing Joke and Joy Division collaborate you get K÷93

bernard May 16, 2023 0
New album by The Mystic Underground, 'Everyone Deserves A Stage', is out now via Re:Mission Entertainment

New album by The Mystic Underground, ‘Everyone Deserves A Stage’, is out now via Re:Mission Entertainment

bernard May 15, 2023 0
Interview with Cold Cave's Wesley Eisold: ’It’s a dream to support Depeche Mode’

Interview with Cold Cave’s Wesley Eisold: ’It’s a dream to support Depeche Mode’

bernard May 15, 2023 0
Verified by MonsterInsights