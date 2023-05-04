Russia working pro-actively on destroying all online access for worldwide users, especially in the EU

This is news which will have a serious impact on the music world if (or rather when) it materialises.

There is growing concern over Russia’s efforts to disrupt global internet access, particularly within the European Union, as the country has allegedly placed mines on critical underwater infrastructure in the North Sea and Baltic Sea. A NATO official revealed this information to The Times, a British newspaper. These underwater cables are responsible for around 95% of the world’s internet traffic, transmitting data at speeds of approximately 200 terabytes per second. Out of the 400 cables, 200 are considered critical infrastructure by NATO.

In response to this threat, authorities have increased surveillance and monitoring in recent months, deploying autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs), remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), and underwater sensors to identify any potential dangers, such as mines, in the area.

The potential sabotage of these underwater cables would not only have significant economic and social consequences but also severely impact worldwide internet access, especially in the EU. Given the reliance on these cables for global internet traffic, any damage or disruption could cause substantial connectivity problems.

In addition to the threat to underwater cables, there has been an escalation in cyber-espionage attacks from Russian government hackers against Ukraine and its allies. Recent research from Microsoft Corp. and other security firms has revealed that these hackers have deployed new strains of malicious software, indicating a renewed commitment from Moscow to conduct cyberattacks.

These findings suggest that Russia may be preparing for more aggressive and potentially destructive cyberattacks, which could coincide with the country’s anticipated spring offensive in eastern Ukraine.

Microsoft’s research highlights the development of new ransomware strains and the use of social media to distribute pirated, corrupted software to infect Ukrainian organizations. Furthermore, hacking groups suspected of having ties to Russian intelligence services have reportedly attempted to breach government and defense entities across Central and Eastern Europe, as well as in North America.

And strangely enough, after all what has happened to the Ukrainian people and the continuous terrorist threats coming from Russia, we still see readers praising Putin and co…