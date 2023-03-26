Ruptured World – Xenoplanetary (Album – Cryo Chamber)

Background/Info: Alistair Rennie strikes back with the sixth album of his sonic alter-ego Ruptured World. It also is the fourth work in the “Planetary”-concept series, this time entering ‘a  domain of ultimate strangeness—an alien eco-system of forested peaks and escarpments that conceal a raft of secrets in the hidden valleys that lie among them.’

Content: Ruptured World brings a mix of Cinematic atmospheres and storytelling. It sounds pretty astral with a weird, sci/fi-inspired theme as the main source of inspiration. Sound-wise there are passages reminding me a bit of early Electro-Ambient pioneers.

+ + + : This is a truly a unique work for its storytelling aspect which is however never dominant. That creates an intriguing sensation accentuated by the retro-Ambient space atmospheres of the music. There’re also noticeable subtle bleeps and wafting strings. The conceptual theme of the work is permanently coming through.

– – – : A cool work by this underrated British artist which is however not the most accessible one.

Conclusion: “Xenoplanetary” is a strange travel through unknown, imaginary, spaces. You get the sensation of watching a movie without images…

Best songs: “The Telekinetic Amassment Of Being”, “Emergency Thought – Cast Distance Messaging”, “The Magnitude Of Luminiscence”.

Rate: 7½.

