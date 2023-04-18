Room Of Wires – Welcome To The End Game (Album – Ant-Zen)
Genre/Influences: Experimental, IDM, Ambient.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: After a self-released debut album UK-duo Room Of Wires signed to Ant-Zen unleashing the album “Plague Of People” (2021). Two years later they’re back on track unleashing this new opus.
Content: The sound universe of this project is hard to seize but globally fascinating for the sound treatments. This is music from a sonic laboratory -the band name perfectly reflecting this atmosphere. Slow rhythms and broken beats have been mixed with a true electronic sound arsenal. Industrial sound treatments and field recordings are the main characteristics but you’ll also notice a simple tune on top of a track and later on beautiful Ambient strings.
+ + + : Ant-Zen is the perfect sonic platform for this type of music. Sonic alchemists are decomposing and recomposing sounds and noises into a fully accessible format which is driven by slow rhythms. “Cracked” is the ultimate track revealing the genius of the project by adding a simple but precious electronic tune on top of the composition. I also enjoyed “Buried” for its great, Industrial, sound treatments and mysterious voices emerging at the surface.
– – – : This work is not easy to bite and needs a few listening before getting into it.
Conclusion: Music becomes chemistry resulting in a sophisticated work.
Best songs: “Cracked”, “Buried”, “Clickshape”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.roomofwires.com / www.facebook.com/roomofwires
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.