Room Of Wires – Welcome To The End Game (Album – Ant-Zen)

Genre/Influences: Experimental, IDM, Ambient.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: After a self-released debut album UK-duo Room Of Wires signed to Ant-Zen unleashing the album “Plague Of People” (2021). Two years later they’re back on track unleashing this new opus.

Content: The sound universe of this project is hard to seize but globally fascinating for the sound treatments. This is music from a sonic laboratory -the band name perfectly reflecting this atmosphere. Slow rhythms and broken beats have been mixed with a true electronic sound arsenal. Industrial sound treatments and field recordings are the main characteristics but you’ll also notice a simple tune on top of a track and later on beautiful Ambient strings.

+ + + : Ant-Zen is the perfect sonic platform for this type of music. Sonic alchemists are decomposing and recomposing sounds and noises into a fully accessible format which is driven by slow rhythms. “Cracked” is the ultimate track revealing the genius of the project by adding a simple but precious electronic tune on top of the composition. I also enjoyed “Buried” for its great, Industrial, sound treatments and mysterious voices emerging at the surface.

– – – : This work is not easy to bite and needs a few listening before getting into it.

Conclusion: Music becomes chemistry resulting in a sophisticated work.

Best songs: “Cracked”, “Buried”, “Clickshape”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.roomofwires.com / www.facebook.com/roomofwires

Label: www.ant-zen.com / www.facebook.com/antzen.official