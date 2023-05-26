Ritualistic black power ambient group Sutekh Hexen and soundscape artist Funerary Call to release joint Album ‘P:R:I:S:M’

Ritualistic black power ambient group Sutekh Hexen and Canadian soundscaping artist Funerary Call (Harlow MacFarlane) will release the 2LP album “P:R:I:S:M” on the fine French label Cyclic Law in cooperation with the US label Sentient Ruin.

“P:R:I:S:M” consists of eight tracks with a running time of 53:43 minutes, in which Sutekh Hexen and Funerary Call take listeners through a spectrum of experiences, exploring a narrative of unseen source energies, transformation, and harrowing harmonic passages.

The CD edition of “P:R:I:S:M” will be released in a limited run of 400 copies in 6 panel digisleeves. The vinyl 2LP edition will be released in a limited run of 500 copies. There will be 200 copies in clear red (not wholesaled or distributed) and 300 in standard black vinyl. The package will be presented in a high-quality matte laminated gatefold sleeve with black flood inside the pocket, spot UV gloss print, black poly-lined inner bags and a download card.

“P:R:I:S:M” is set to be released on July 14, 2023. It will also be available digitally via Bandcamp as you can see below where you can also order the limited editions on vinyl.

<a href="https://cycliclaw.bandcamp.com/album/p-r-i-s-m">P:R:I:S:M by SUTEKH HEXEN & FUNERARY CALL</a>