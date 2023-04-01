Rina Pavar – Vivid Night / Special Edition (Album – Cold Transmission Music)
Genre/Influences: Cold-Wave, Minimal-Electro.
Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.
Background/Info: Rina Pavar is a female solo-project based in Leipzig (Germany). This album released by Cold Transmission Music features the self-released debut-album “Vivid Night” (2021) and the self-released EP “Things We Hide” (2022) as a little bonus. Notice by the way the vinyl edition only features the “Vivid Night”-album.
Content: Rina Pavar is one of those artists inspired by the icy, electronic, music from the 80s Cold-Wave movement which has been adapted into a deeply, minimal, composition. It sounds dark and even ominous with sterile, female, vocals on top.
+ + + : I never heard of this artist before but Rina Pavar is for sure a name I’ll keep in mind. I like the minimalism of the composition which doesn’t need that many sound layers to get a great, irresistible sound. It’s all about coldness and the mood matching with it; crystalline sound treatments and poignant retro-strings. I also have to say a word about the low, grunting, linear bass lines which are sometimes reminding me of early Mentallo & The Fixer. On top there’s this typical emotionless singing which is also very 80s driven. This project will appeal to lovers of Paradox Obscur, Rue Oberkampf and related artists.
– – – : I’ve been never that fond of songs ending with fade outs.
Conclusion: Rina Pavar took me by surprise unleashing a brilliant album of cold Electronics. This work sounds like an impressive debut.
Best songs: “The Things We Hide”, “Vivid Night”, “Nervous World”, “Lake Of Ice”, “Eternal You”, “Like Wolves”.
Rate: 8½.
