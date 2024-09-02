Resistor – Liebe Über Alles (Album – Digital/CD – Scanner / Dark Dimensions)
Colombian EBM act Resistor returns with a powerful third album, marking their debut release under the Scanner label. Four years after their “Driving Force”-album, which was released on EK Product, Resistor delivers another solid entry rooted in classic EBM elements. The heavier tracks, driven by pure, old-school EBM basslines, are especially impactful and are sure to resonate with fans. While many of the songs feature Spanish lyrics, the title track stands out with its commanding German vocals, and other tracks are sung in English. Resistor doesn’t aim to reinvent the genre -something not typically expected in EBM, but with “Lieber Über Alles,” they’ve succeeded in refining their production, elevating the overall quality of their work. (Rate:8).
Listen to “Minimos Y Maximos”:
https://scanner-dd.bandcamp.com/track/minimos-y-maximos
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.