Re:drum – New Folk (EP – Tripalium Records)
Genre/Influences: Breakbeats.
Format: Digital, Vinyl.
Background/Info: Re:drum is an Ukrainian artist based in Odessa. He joined hands together with French label Tripanium to unleash four cuts.
Content: This work is driven by the power of Breakbeats which is clearly reminding the magic of The Prodigy. But it’s more than only dynamic beating patterns. You’ll also notice Eastern inspired sounds, fragmented vocals and Trance-driven guitar-like sounds.
+ + + : I like Breakbeats for their power and energy injecting a great tempo. It’s not always that easy to mix it with other influences but Re:drum did it a true original- and efficient way. I like the Eastern atmosphere running through “Vietnam” and the power of “Awp India”.
– – – : It’s a pity the work is only an EP as Re:drum tastes like more.
Conclusion: Good-old Breakbeats are still hot.
Best songs: “Vietnam”, “Awp India”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/redrummmusic
Label: www.tripaliumcorp.com / www.facebook.com/tripaliumcorp
