Out of print for a decade, the fine British record label Cold Spring has now reissued the cult release “Recoiled” featuring Coil Remixes of Nine Inch Nails tracks. This much-demanded new vinyl edition of this legendary collaboration comes in black or coloured vinyl in full-colour sleeve with printed inner sleeve.

Note that the ‘Pallid Amber’ version which is limited to only 100 copies was only available via Cold Spring and this as a strictly one copy for customer only. If you attempt to buy more than one copy, your entire order will be cancelled. This way the label wants to avoid scalpers are getting their hands on this release.

Both the ‘Heavy Gold’ and ‘Solid Bone White’ come in a limited edition of 500 copies. Also available is a black vinyl (with T-shirt of wanted) and a CD in full colour digipak.

All orders direct from Cold Spring will receive a release promo card.

Genesis of Coil / Nine Inch Nails LP “Recoiled”

The Nine Inch Nails tracks on “Recoiled” were remixed by Danny Hyde (Coil, Electric Sewer Age) and Peter Christopherson (Coil, Throbbing Gristle) on the demand of long time Coil admirer Trent Reznor. Reznor sent over the original multi-tracks and DATs to Hyde and Christopherson, who independently mixed versions and then met to synch both creations.

It was first released in the 5-track format on February 24, 2014, via Cold Spring posthumously after the deaths of the two original Coil members, Peter Christopherson and John Balance. “Recoiled” is actually based on the fan-created digital EP, “Uncoiled”, initially released freely on The Pirate Bay as fully tagged MP3s and FLAC files of the remixes, including original photography and printable jewel case inserts.

The “Recoiled” EP contains remixes of four Nine Inch Nails songs, including “Gave Up”, from Broken (1992), and “Closer”, “The Downward Spiral” and “Eraser”, from The Downward Spiral (1994). The Cold Spring release of the album features additional mastering, and a remix of the song “Eraser” that was not on “Uncoiled”.

These 5 lengthy compositions (just under 40 minutes) are pre-Ableton / laptop generation type creations, with the use of baby alarms and numerous wires to create the effects.

Track listing:

A1. Gave Up (Open My Eyes) (5:28)

A2. Closer (Unrecalled) (7:41)

A3. The Downward Spiral (A Gilded Sickness) (7:59)

B1. Eraser (Reduction) 8:45

B2. Eraser (Baby Alarm Remix) (8:54)

Here’s an idea what to expect

Below is a 21 minute video posted by Danny Hyde in 2018 showing the making of the Nine inch Nails “Recoiled” record. Danny: “Maybe it will go in some way in Explaining the steps taken for the release. The end section of video has footage filmed at time of construction, with various solo samples.”

