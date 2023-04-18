Rammstein set to release remastered anniversary edition of 1997 album ‘Sehnsucht’

On June 9, 2023, Rammstein will release a remastered anniversary edition of their influential 1997 studio album, “Sehnsucht”. The album, which propelled the German Neue Deutsche Härte band to mainstream success, featured hit singles such as “Du hast” and “Engel”.

The “Sehnsucht Anniversary Edition” will be available as a CD, double LP (in white or black vinyl), MC, and digitally, including a newly-mixed version of “Spiel mit mir”. The revamped packaging was designed by Dirk Rudolph, the original artwork designer, and features an embossed silver foil slipcase with a 40-page booklet containing previously unpublished photos of the band by Gottfried Helnwein.

“Sehnsucht”, translating to “Desire” or “Longing” in English, was Rammstein’s second studio album and was released on August 22, 1997, through Motor Music in Europe and Slash Records in the United States. It remains the only entirely German-language album to be certified platinum by the RIAA in the US, and reached No. 1 on the Austrian and German charts.

All tracks on the album were written by Rammstein, with the exceptions of “Sehnsucht” (co-written by Rammstein and Orgasm Death Gimmick) and “Tier” (co-written by Rammstein and Jürgen Engler).

Tracklist: