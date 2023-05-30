Rammstein responds to accusations from fan claiming she was drugged at Rammstein pre-party in Vilnius, Lithuania

(Photo by Shelby Lynn) The German metal band Rammstein has responded to accusations from a fan who alleges that she was drugged at a party attended by lead singer Till Lindemann (60), prior to the band’s recent show in Lithuania.

In a detailed Twitter post, a fan named Shelby Lynn claims that something was slipped into her drink during a ‘pre-party’ in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on May 22, 2023. After consuming a “vodka-Red Bull, a prosecco, and a tequila shot”, she claims to have felt like “a human zombie, singing, dancing, but also stumbling and staggering”.

Lynn alleges that she was left with minor injuries, before being taken to a room during the show. There, she says she refused to have sex with the German singer. She asserts that Lindemann, aged 60, reacted angrily and stormed out of the room.

I’m the girl that was spiked at Rammstein. I am going to make a big post with all the photos/videos I have. Videos of me clearly off my head. Give me an hour or so to get everything together nice and cohesive instead of just a random dump of photos/videos/info. #rammstein — Shelby Lynn (@Shelbys69666) May 24, 2023

She continues to recount the rest of the evening, stating she experienced memory loss and vomiting. She adds that upon returning to her hotel, she discovered physical bruises, of which she posted photos as evidence. She also claims to have felt the after-effects of the drugs for more than 24 hours, including hallucinations.

Today, she also responded with a post stating that Till did not touch her when she said she did not want to have sex with him.

I’d like to clarify again. Till did NOT touch me. He accepted I did not want to have sex with him. I never claimed he raped me. Please read the entire Twitter thread for full context before making reports. #rammstein — Shelby Lynn (@Shelbys69666) May 29, 2023

So far, Rammstein has only briefly responded with a statement on social media denying the accusations. The statement reads, “We can exclude that what is being claimed took place in our environment. We are not aware of any official investigations into this matter.” Rammstein from their side limited who could reply to their initial tweet.

Lynn does not specify in her post who she accuses of drugging her. At the time of writing, no police reports had been filed yet although the fan claims that she wanted to do so: “I begged them. I BEGGED THEM. And I have witnesses to testify to this, because they begged them also. Nobody cared.”

Regarding Lithuanian police involvement and why no statement was taken. I begged them. I BEGGED THEM. And I have witnesses to testify to this, because they begged them also. Nobody cared. pic.twitter.com/FVCsvFC5oZ — Shelby Lynn (@Shelbys69666) May 29, 2023

She also claims to have received a cease and desist letter from Rammstein.

BANKRUPT ME I DONT CARE, I know the truth. You will NEVER SHUT ME UP EVER #rammsteinpic.twitter.com/fBg5TrKLNP — Shelby Lynn (@Shelbys69666) May 28, 2023

More later on.