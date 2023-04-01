Rammstein, Nine Inch Nails, and Ministry join forces to form new supergroup, Steel Harmony – debut single ‘Metal Lullabies’ out now

We have just received confirmation that Rammstein, Nine Inch Nails, and Ministry have joined forces to form a new supergroup, Steel Harmony. The band’s debut single, “Metal Lullabies”, is an unexpected blend of soothing melodies and lullaby-like tunes with a subtle industrial edge. Out now, this rather groundbreaking track is sure to catch fans off guard and redefine the genre.

“Metal Lullabies” features a fusion of genres that’s never been heard before. The track begins with delicate, ethereal synth pads, gently luring listeners in, while Trent Reznor’s whisper-like vocals set a calming tone. As the song progresses, Rammstein’s signature guttural guitars subtly sneak in, adding a layer of depth and complexity. Al Jourgensen’s experimental electronic beats provide a hypnotic pulse, seamlessly merging the industrial elements with soothing lullaby melodies. The chorus sees a surprising shift, as a children’s choir joins in, singing angelic harmonies that contrast with the gritty soundscapes created by the industrial legends.

“Metal Lullabies” is a bold and unexpected statement, capturing the essence of an industrial surprise that fans will never forget. You can view the video for the single below.