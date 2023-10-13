Quaranteam and Angelspit collaborate on ‘Pay-per-cut’ remix, video out now

Barre, VT-based band Quaranteam is set to release a remix of their track “Pay-per-cut”, originally from their album “Phoenix Phaze”. The remix has been produced by industrial artist Angelspit and is scheduled for release today, on Friday the 13th.

Angelspit, who produced the remix, brings a blend of industrial, electronic, and experimental elements to Quaranteam’s original track. The final mastering was done by Vincent Freeman at The Underground in Randolph, VT, ensuring the quality of the sound.

The remix is set to be available on all major streaming platforms starting Friday the 13th.

Here is an official video for the remix.