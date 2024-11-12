Purgate – Transcend (Digital/CD Album – Aesthetical / Opal Tapes)
Many know Frederic Arbour as the owner of the Dark-Ambient label Cyclic Law, as well as for his own musical projects like Stärker and Visions. However, he has also released several productions under the Purgate moniker. This latest release features eight tracks that blend his various influences into a cohesive musical synthesis. A clear affinity for Dark-Ambient is present, initially mixed with slow rhythms in the background, later evolving into more obscure Techno elements toward the album’s final part. The music also carries an experimental edge, combined with a dreamy, dark, Cinematic quality. The songs build slowly, with dynamic sequences that give rise to an evolving sound. The shift to a visionary, obscure Techno ending is unexpected yet fascinating. This work is surprising, subtle, and undoubtedly innovative, transcending several genres. (Rating:8).
Listen to “Mist”:
https://purgate.bandcamp.com/track/mist
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.