Psyclon Nine returns with ‘More to hell’ EP, out now

Out via Metropolis Records is “More To Hell”, the newest EP by Psyclon Nine, the project by Los Angeles based musician Nero Bellum. The EP is a 30 minute 8-track companion piece to 2022’s “Less To Heaven”, the current album by Psyclon Nine. It includes new tracks plus remixes by Skold, Suicide Commando, Snakes Of Russia, Jay E and Pitch Black, as well as Bellum himself.

Psyclon Nine is an American industrial metal band formed in 2000 in San Francisco, California. The band was initially founded by musician Nero Bellum and has gone through numerous lineup changes throughout its history.

Psyclon Nine’s music is characterized by its heavy use of electronic instruments, aggressive guitar riffs, and distorted vocals. The band’s early work was heavily influenced by black metal and industrial music, but they have since incorporated elements of other genres such as power electronics, techno, and gothic rock into their sound.

You can check the new EP out below.