Protokoll 19 returns with ‘Mental Decay’ EP – Out now

Hailing from Tampa,FL Protokoll 19 is a dark electronic duo (Travis Hines and Jayson Smith) infusing harsh synths, heavy beats, and aggressive vocals. Protokoll 19 has now announced the release of their new EP, “Mental Decay”.

Says founding member, Jayson Smith: “Anxiety and depression is something many of us know all too well. We focus in on the lows that are felt when struggling with mental health and the never-ending fight to push through these thoughts. If you take note of the subject matter of each song you’ll notice the track order is set in a way to make you feel the low points and then get a sense of relief and hope only to cycle through it once again.”

Mental Decay is available on all major streaming outlets including Spotify and Bandcamp.

<a href="https://protokoll19.bandcamp.com/album/mental-decay">Mental Decay by Protokoll 19</a>

