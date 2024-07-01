July 2, 2024

Protokoll 19 returns with ‘Mental Decay’ EP – Out now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 1, 2024 0

Protokoll 19

🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Hailing from Tampa,FL Protokoll 19 is a dark electronic duo (Travis Hines and Jayson Smith) infusing harsh synths, heavy beats, and aggressive vocals. Protokoll 19 has now announced the release of their new EP, “Mental Decay”.

Says founding member, Jayson Smith: “Anxiety and depression is something many of us know all too well. We focus in on the lows that are felt when struggling with mental health and the never-ending fight to push through these thoughts. If you take note of the subject matter of each song you’ll notice the track order is set in a way to make you feel the low points and then get a sense of relief and hope only to cycle through it once again.”

Mental Decay is available on all major streaming outlets including Spotify and Bandcamp.

author avatar
Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor
Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.
See Full Bio
industrial music electronic body music electropop new wave post-punk

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

More Stories

Clockwork Echo releases brand new aingle, ‘Hallowed Be Thy Pain’ – Out now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 1, 2024 0

Night Nail offers ‘Early Demons & Demons’ 10th anniversary collection – Out now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 1, 2024 0

Sequential Zero releases debut album, ‘Zero Sum Game – Out now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 1, 2024 0

You may have missed

Protokoll 19 returns with ‘Mental Decay’ EP – Out now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 1, 2024 0

Clockwork Echo releases brand new aingle, ‘Hallowed Be Thy Pain’ – Out now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 1, 2024 0

Night Nail offers ‘Early Demons & Demons’ 10th anniversary collection – Out now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 1, 2024 0

Sequential Zero releases debut album, ‘Zero Sum Game – Out now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 1, 2024 0

Ataraxia unveils brand new ‘Ignis Pater’ lyric video featured on 29th album ‘Centaurea’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff July 1, 2024 0
Verified by MonsterInsights