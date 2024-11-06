Protokoll 19 – Mental Decay (Digital Album – Danse Macabre Records)
The Finnish Dark-Electro project Protokoll 19 has already released several singles and EPs, and this summer they returned with their debut album, “Mental Decay”. The album features seven tracks plus three remixes. The sound immediately captures the essence of ‘Hell-Electro,’ with icy, dark atmospheres, hard-hitting rhythms, and menacing bass lines. The harsh, relentless vocals further amplify the tormented mood that permeates the album. Remixes have been exposed to C-Lekktor, Frontal Boundary and Midnight Nightmare. Protokoll 19’s style feels like a hybrid of Suicide Commando, Acylum, and Centhron. (Rating:8).
Listen to “Clairvoyance”.
https://protokoll19.bandcamp.com/track/clairvoyance-3
