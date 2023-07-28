Project-X 2003 album ‘Modus Operandi’ reissued on limited red vinyl incl. previously unreleased remix by Evil’s Toy
Out on August 4 is a limited and hand-numbered edition (300 copies) on red vinyl of the 2003 album “Modus Operandi” by the Swedish EBM formation Project-X.
“Modus Operandi” includes such tracks as “Infected” and “Reminder” and was released by Energy in Sweden, and by Trisol in Germany (as a special 2CD edition). Now in 2023 the album see the light of day on vinyl for the first time ever.
As an extra this 20th anniversary release includes a previously unreleased remix of “Infected” made by the German EBM-act Evil’s Toy. It was made back in 2003 but never used due to late delivery.
Project-X was active from 1995 to 2010, with releases on Energy Rekords, Memento Materia and Trisol. 2 of its key members, are still very active in music (industry) until today: Torny Gottberg who later founded the band Cryo and the label Progress Productions, and Jouni Ollila who was also a founding member of Pouppée Fabrikk and Mz.412 and is still very active in various bands and projects.
