The Finnish industrial metal band Project Silence released a new lyric video “Rip The Flesh”, taken from their upcoming album “The Void”.

In a reaction frontman Delacroix says this: “The track is an opening track from the album, the idea was to get atmosphere and inspiration from the Doom games. The song started as a motif with a main riff, made by our guitarist A and when I heard the fast killer riff, instantly, I had an idea to compose some heavy ramming riffs around it and make some atmospheric synths to go with it. The song is full of fast riffs, hefty and ramming stuff with a lot of synths. The story itself tells a story about series main character “Doomguy” and if you know how the games are, you know that the the lyrics of the song are pretty violent and brutal.”

About Project Silence

Established in Kuopio by vocalist Delacroix in 2008, the band’s early material was closer to industrial metal and aggrotech-based music. As time went on, the band’s music began to have heavier tones and electronic elements, industrial elements still being a big part of it.

The band released their first album, “424” in 2012, which mixed melodic metal and atmospheric industrial. In 2016, the band signed a worldwide contract with Sliptrick Records, and later the same year they released their second album, “Slave To The Machine”, which was heavier with ingredients from death, black, and other extreme metal subgenres. The same evolution continued with their latest EP, “Infinity”, and singles like “Disease” (2022) and “Cult” (2023) from their upcoming album. On the other hand you could hear synthwave and darksynth with their instrumental singles “Blood Moon” (2021) and “Neon God” (2023).

Project Silence shows

05.7.2024 Varparock 2024

12.07.2024 Metal BBQ – PreNight

16.08.2024 Haukka Music Bar, Kotka

16.11.2024 Bar & Bistro Route 431

