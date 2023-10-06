Presence Of Mind – Humans (Album – Infacted Recordings)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop, Future-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Swedish trio Presence Of Mind strikes back with their first new album in eleven years. It also is the first work ever released by Infacted Recordings. The Swedish formation is driven by Christoffer Lundström, Hannes Ambros and Anders Wallroth and has been active for a while now.

Content: The band has been already inspired by Electro-Pop standards. The influences are easily recognizable at this new opus which is mixing Electro-Pop, Future-Pop and even Indie-Pop. Most of the tracks are very powerful but I also noticed a few minimal-driven passages with a Cinematic appeal. I think the best way to describe Presence Of Mind should be an imaginary hybrid between IAMX, Mesh, and Psyche.

+ + + : This production caught my attention for several reasons. First it’s powerful and dynamic production which sounds a bit different from average Electro-Pop productions. Next there’s the impressive elaboration and achievement of the songs revealing cool sound treatments. Last but not least the band is also driven by a talented singer. “Lonely Like Me” sounds like the ultimate song to illustrate the potential of “Humans”.

– – – : The debut part is cool but maybe a little bit hesitant compared to the second part of the album featuring the best cuts.

Conclusion: This album has the potential to put Presence Of Mind back on the map of Electro-Pop.

Best songs: “Lonely Like Me”, “Hunting Light”, “Evolve”, “Leave Me Your Weapon”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/PresenceOfMindSweden

Label: www.infacted-recordings.de / www.facebook.com/pages/Infacted-Recordings/124099254321690