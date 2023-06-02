Prague Gothic Treffen takes place on August 25th and 26th
On Friday 25th and Saturday 26th of August, the largest Gothic gathering in Central Europe will once again return to Prague. It features an expanded line-up of 14 bands (including icons Sigue Sigue Sputnik and Pink Turns Blue as well as bands like Rabia Sorda and Agent Side Grinder), DJs and the traditional gothic picnic.
Tickets have gone on sale now. Entry is 890 CZK + fees (GoOut).
In a reaction the organisation tells us this: “It’s hard to believe that Prague Gothic Treffen is turning eighteen this year. Yet it doesn’t seem that long ago when we first organized a gathering for a few gothic enthusiasts and played bands we’d never seen live from Winamp with religious reverence. But the years don’t lie, and PGT has since grown to become the biggest gothic gathering in Central Europe, still attracting more and more visitors from home and abroad. Last year’s move of the event ‘to a bigger place’ was a great success, so even this year, we can expect two concurrent stages in the inter-connected clubs Fuchs 2 and Bike Jesus. Here you will hear everything from traditional goth to the hottest trends of the dark scene.”
The linup consist of: Sigue Sigue Sputnik (UK), Rabia Sorda (MX/D), Pink Turns Blue (D), Agent Side Grinder (S), Sydney Valette (F), NNHMN (D), Golden Apes (D), Noktva (I), Dead Lights (NL/UK), Ductape (TR), Grundeis (D), Już Nie Żyjesz (PL), Warteraum (CZ/A), Latexotiq (CZ).
