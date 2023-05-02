Post-punk / electro rock collective Beauty In Chaos and Julian Shah-Tayler team up on single + video ‘Kiss Me (Goodbye)’
(Photo by Tish Ciravolo) LA-based post-punk collective Beauty In Chaos is back with the new single “Kiss Me (Goodbye)” and a video filmed and directed by Vicente Cordero of Industrialism Films.
This track features Leeds-born Wales-raised artist Julian Shah-Tayler on vocals, as well as Pete Parada (Face To Face, The Offspring) on drums. The single was produced by Michael Rozon.
Julian Shah-Tayler, known for his electro rock new wave ‘intellipop’, has been collaborating with the likes of David J (Bauhaus, Love & Rockets), Alan McGee, Joaquin Phoenix and Antony Langdon (Spacehog), Siobhan Fahey (Bananarama, Shakespears Sister) and producer Robert Margouleff (Devo). Note that Shah-Tayler is also behind the Depeche Mode tribute band Strangelove.
“Kiss Me (Goodbye)” is out on May 5 via 33.3 Music Collective, available everywhere digitally, including Bandcamp.
Here’s the video.
