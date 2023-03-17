Post-punk act A Cloud of Ravens has a new single out: ‘Parable’

(Photo by Kevin W Condon) The Brooklyn post-punk duo A Cloud of Ravens has a new single out, “Parable”. “Parable” comes following “Requiem For The Sun”. A video is in the making, watch out for a premiere on Side-Line.

Here’s what the band says about the song: “Though dense in metaphor, ‘Parable’ is asking – how dire do things need to get in this world for us to realize, as a society and culturally, that maybe something needs to shift as far as how we honor each other, the futility of war, and how we treat the environment? We’ve got one planet, and we’re on it together whether we like it or not. Doesn’t the path of least resistance ultimately make the most sense?”

“Parable” is the final single from their forthcoming “Lost Hymns” LP. Recorded from spring to autumn 2021 and mastered by Actors’ Jason Corbett at his Jacknife Sound studio, this collection of 11 tracks will be released via Nexilis Records / Schubert Music Europe on April 28.

Formed in 2018 by Matthew McIntosh (guitar and vocals) and Beth Narducci (bass guitar), the Brooklyn-based duo released a series of self-released offerings that led to their 2021 album “Another Kind of Midnight”. A Cloud of Ravens’ subsequent remix-based EP featured contributions by legendary producer John Fryer and such prominent artists as Clan of Xymox, Actors, Chris Vrenna and Ritual Howls.

A Cloud of Ravens will launch a European tour with Then Comes Silence in April-May, followed by North American dates with Clan of Xymox and Curse Mackey in May-June.

<a href="https://acloudofravens.bandcamp.com/track/parable-4">Parable by A Cloud of Ravens</a>

Tourdates

Apr 15 Baltimore, MD – Dark Spring Baltimore

Apr 22 Stockholm, Sweden – Klubb DÖD *

Apr 29 Madrid, Spain – DarkMad *

Apr 30 Madrid, Spain – DarkMad *

May 05 Hannover, Germany – Subkultur *

May 06 Liège, Belgium – Le Garage Creative Music *

May 07 Liège, Belgium – Le Garage Creative Music *

May 09 Hamburg, Germany – Headcrash *

May 10 Hamburg, Germany – Bastard Club *

May 11 Berlin, Germany – Wild at Heart *

May 12 Antwerpen, Belgium – Fetish Café *

May 13 Köln, Germany – Artheater *

May 31 San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger **

June 01 Houston, TX – Numbers Night Club **

June 02 Austin, TX – Elysium Austin **

June 03 Dallas, TX – Granada Theater **

June 05 Albuquerque, NM – Launchpad **

June 06 Denver, CO – Oriental Theater **

June 07 Salt Lake City, UT – Metro Music Hall **

June 09 Seattle, WA – El Corazon **

June 10 Vancouver, BC – Rickshaw Theatre **

June 11 Portland, OR – Star Theater **

June 13 San Francisco, CA – August Hall **

June 14 Costa Mesa, CA – The Wayfarer **

June 15 San Diego, CA – Brick By Brick **

June 16 Los Angeles, CA – Regent Theater DTLA **

July 21 Meschede, Germany – Live Am See *

* tour dates with Then Comes Silence

** tour dates with Clan of Xymox & Curse Mackey

Videos