Portuguese darkwave act Order in Chaos launches all new single and video ‘Like a fever’
The Santarém District (Portugal) based darkwave act Order in Chaos presents us “Like a fever”, the latest single and video from the band.
Behind the project Order in Chaos we find Hugo Santos who released the debut album of his Order in Chaos project in September last year. The album also included a cover of Depeche Mode’s “A question of lust”.
You can check out the video for the new single below.
And here is the band’s debut album.
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.