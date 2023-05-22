Portuguese darkwave act Order in Chaos launches all new single and video ‘Like a fever’

The Santarém District (Portugal) based darkwave act Order in Chaos presents us “Like a fever”, the latest single and video from the band.

Behind the project Order in Chaos we find Hugo Santos who released the debut album of his Order in Chaos project in September last year. The album also included a cover of Depeche Mode’s “A question of lust”.

You can check out the video for the new single below.

And here is the band’s debut album.

<a href="https://orderinchaos1.bandcamp.com/album/s-k-in">S(k)in by Order in Chaos</a>