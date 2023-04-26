Portland, Oregon based electro act nolongerhuman to release all new album, ‘Marionette’, on May 5th

Portland, Oregon based electro act nolongerhuman is back with an all new album, “Marionette”, on May 5th via COP International.

Produced by Jan Loamfield / X-fusion “Marionette” is as an album whose concept first came to mind almost a decade ago so Clint Robertson says: “I set out to make a collection of songs that try to define the things that quietly control us in the background. Songs about our addictions, our compulsions, and the needs and struggles of the human condition. All of the factors that pull our strings behind the scenes. Over time as the world changed, the idea became more focused and the message more direct and urgent. We live in an era that too often moves too fast to reflect on our inner feelings, let alone allows us to stop and look in the mirror to see ourselves as we truly are. Not as statistics on some social feed, not as commodities, but as humans.”

nolongerhuman has produced three full-length albums to date. Recently the dark electro act renewed its contract with COP International and released “Dead Inside”, the first full-length single and video from “Marionette”.

The album can already pre-order it on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://nolongerhuman.bandcamp.com/album/marionette">Marionette by nolongerhuman</a>