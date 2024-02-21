Porta Nigra Festival 2024: Front 242, VNV Nation, Kosheen, …
The Porta Nigra Festival 2024 is scheduled at the Stadsfeestzaal Aarschot on the 1st and 2nd of March. This event features quite a varied lineup of electronic and industrial music acts.
First Day – 1 March 2024: The festival begins with Front 242, Nitzer Ebb, The Juggernauts, and Mirexxx. An afterparty follows, hosted by DJ Borg, with DJ sets by The Black Widow between performances.
Second Day – 2 March 2024: The lineup includes VNV Nation, Kosheen, The Arch, and The Obscure, with an afterparty by DJ Wildhoney. The Black Widow provides music between the day’s performances.
Entrance to the afterparties is included with each festival ticket.
Tickets for the event are available for purchase, offering access to both days of performances.
