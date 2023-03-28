Polish electropop duo Agonised Too emerges from the ashes of Agonised By Love – new single ‘Type Zero’

Over 15 years have passed since Agonised By Love, a prominent figure in the Polish dark indie scene, disbanded. The band, which was signed to the Belgian electro label Alfa Matrix, produced several electropop albums.

In 2022, Agonised Too was formed, rising from the remnants of Agonised By Love. The new project features Bartosz Hervy, an audiovisual artist, musician, and music producer who created HRV and Hakael and was previously a member of Blindead and Agonised By Love. Joining him is Rafał Tomaszczuk, the vocalist and songwriter for Hidden by Ivy, and formerly also of Agonised By Love.

The band members explain that their shared passion for the same musical genres and similar sensitivity brought them back together to create Agonised Too. The project emphasizes a strong electronic presence, experimental sounds, and lyrics that transport listeners on a dreamlike journey to places beyond consciousness yet accessible to the soul.

Since its inception, the electropop duo has released two singles, “Type Zero” and “Beautiful (HRV Remix),” as well as a four-track EP titled “First Track.”

Listen to their latest electropop single, “Type Zero,” below.

Here is the video for the new single.

Below are the two other releases.