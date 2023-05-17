Poison the Vicar readies new single for a June release: ‘Graveyard Dance’

Poison the Vicar readies new single for a June release: 'Graveyard Dance'
The Shanghai, China based EBM – industrial act Poison the Vicar will present their newest single “Graveyard Dance” in June offering a blend of EBM and Industrial.

“Graveyard Dance” draws inspiration from the concept of a zombie Faust seeking redemption by repeating his ghoulish mistakes so the band says: “The song explores the depths of human desires and the consequences that follow. This time, it’s the flesh of others that our protagonist craves as payment, weaving a chilling tale that will leave you mesmerized.”

The single will be available for streaming and download on all major digital platforms starting June 1st, 2023.

To get an idea how the band sounds, do check out the project’s most recent release, last year’s “Safe To Hide” single.

