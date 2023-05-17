Poison the Vicar readies new single for a June release: ‘Graveyard Dance’
The Shanghai, China based EBM – industrial act Poison the Vicar will present their newest single “Graveyard Dance” in June offering a blend of EBM and Industrial.
“Graveyard Dance” draws inspiration from the concept of a zombie Faust seeking redemption by repeating his ghoulish mistakes so the band says: “The song explores the depths of human desires and the consequences that follow. This time, it’s the flesh of others that our protagonist craves as payment, weaving a chilling tale that will leave you mesmerized.”
The single will be available for streaming and download on all major digital platforms starting June 1st, 2023.
To get an idea how the band sounds, do check out the project’s most recent release, last year’s “Safe To Hide” single.
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.