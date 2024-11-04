Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Boston-based Dark electronic band, Pneumagnosis just launched a new track, “Let The Flowers Fall” featuring Cat Hall of Dissonance. “Let The Flowers Fall” is all about letting go of people or friends who don’t support us says the band.

Pneumagnosis is the musical project of Scott Theleman aka Pneumagnostic. Theleman has been working with Yluko as producer since 2023 to refine and sculpt the band’s sound.

And he adds this about the new single: “It’s about releasing worry and not caring about what others think of us if they don’t care about us. These people take up space in our lives that they have not earned. They don’t deserve a second more of our thought. It’s about focusing on ourselves and friends who are worthy of our time and effort.”

<a href="https://pneumagnosis.bandcamp.com/track/let-the-flowers-fall-featuring-cat-hall-of-dissonance">Let the Flowers Fall (featuring Cat Hall of Dissonance) by Pneumagnosis</a>

“Let The Flowers Fall” is available on all major digital outlets including Bandcamp and Spotify.

