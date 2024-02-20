Plaster – Midnight Allures (EP – Pyteca)
Genre/Influences: IDM, Cinematic.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: Italian project Plaster has already released several works. I discovered their sound through different productions released by Kvitnu. “Midnight Allures” features three tracks plus one remix and is the first work released by Pyteca.
Content: Plaster holds onto the familiar IDM-format although the work became a bit more wafting and even moves at new paths exploring Cinematic music. The main song “Lazy Tongues” has been remixes by Pyteca label owner Vincenzo Pizzi.
+ + + : I still like the IDM basis of the work which is less explicit although still noticeable. The main song “Lazy Tongues” reveal impressive, bleeping sequences, dreamy sound waves and a slow rhythm. Another attention grabber is “Fake Spiral” for its harder kick.
– – – : Speaking for myself I wouldn’t say this is the best Plaster-work thus far. I’m missing highlights.
Conclusion: Plaster remains warrant for modern, visionary, Electro music but they can do better.
Best songs: “Lazy Tongues”, “Fake Spiral”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.facebook.com/plastersound
Label: www.pyteca.it / www.facebook.com/pyteca
