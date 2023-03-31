Peter Murphy’s ‘Unexpected Medical Procedure’ delays ‘Celebrating David Bowie’ tour

We are still getting quite a few questions regarding this, so here it is again. The “Celebrating David Bowie” tour has been postponed to the fall due to headliner Peter Murphy undergoing “an unexpected medical procedure that prevents his ability to travel as planned,” as announced by the his management. The Bauhaus frontman is recovering well and is expected to be fully fit to tour the U.S. in the fall.

The tour, which also features guitarist Adrian Belew and members of Spacehog and A Perfect Circle, was initially scheduled for April and May. The rescheduled dates now begin in October and continue through late November. The tour itinerary remains largely unchanged, albeit in a different order, and has expanded from 26 to 27 dates with the addition of a concert in Chicagoon November 21st. The planned San Antonio, Texas, stop has been moved to nearby Austin. More information can be found at celebratingdavidbowie.com.

The assembled musicians will highlight David Bowie’s greatest hits during the tour, with a strong emphasis on Ziggy Stardust, the Berlin trilogy (“Low”, “Heroes”, and “Lodger”), and his later Trent Reznor-inspired years. Murphy and Belew, who have both played with Bowie and Nine Inch Nails, will be joined on stage by guitarist Scrote, Spacehog frontman Royston Langdon, A Perfect Circle members Matt McJunkins (bass) and Jeff Friedl (drums), saxophonist Ron Dziubla, and guitarist Eric Schermerhorn, who played with Bowie’s Tin Machine.

Murphy had been touring with the reunited Bauhaus last year, but the journey fell apart when Murphy entered rehab in late August. The other members of Bauhaus have since agreed to reform as Love and Rockets.

Initial Rescheduled Appearances are:

10/10 Tacoma, WA Temple Theatre

10/11 Portland, OR Roseland Theater

10/14 San Francisco, CA The Regency Ballroom

10/16 Anaheim, CA City National Grove of Anaheim

10/17 San Diego, CA Music Box – San Diego

10/18 Phoenix, AZ Celebrity Theatre

10/20 Austin, TX ACL Live at The Moody Theater

10/21 Tulsa, OK Tulsa Theater

10/22 Grand Prairie, TX Texas Trust CU Theatre

10/24 Houston, TX House of Blues

10/25 New Orleans, LA House of Blues

10/26 Atlanta, GA Variety Playhouse

10/29 Ft. Lauderdale, FL Broward Center – Parker Playhouse

10/31 St. Petersburg, FL Mahaffey Theater

11/03 Chattanooga, TN Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Auditorium

11/05 Virginia Beach, VA Sandler Center for the Performing Arts

11/06 Washington D.C. The Hamilton Live

11/10 Glenside, PA Keswick Theatre

11/11 Ridgefield, CT Ridgefield Playhouse

11/12 Westbury, NY NYCB Theatre at Westbury

11/14 Red Bank, NJ Count Basie Center for the Arts

11/15 Englewood, NJ Bergen Performing Arts Center

11/16 Lynn, MA Lynn Auditorium

11/17 Staten Island, NY St. George Theatre

11/20 Munhall, PA Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall

11/21 Chicago, IL Copernicus Center %

11/22 Cincinnati, OH Taft Theatre

% – New Confirmed Performance – On-Sale 4/14

About Peter Murphy

Born on July 11, 1957, Peter Murphy is an English singer, songwriter, and musician. He is best known as the lead vocalist for the post-punk goth rock band Bauhaus. When Bauhaus initially split up, Murphy collaborated with Japan’s bassist Mick Karn to form Dali’s Car, releasing one album titled “The Waking Hour” (1984). Subsequently, Murphy embarked on a solo career, releasing several albums, such as “Should the World Fail to Fall Apart” (1986) and “Love Hysteria” (1988).

In 1990, Murphy found mainstream success with his hit single “Cuts You Up”, which topped the American Modern Rock Tracks for seven weeks, and the album “Deep” also achieved commercial success. In 1992, he released “Holy Smoke” along with the lead single “The Sweetest Drop”.

In 2002, Murphy collaborated with Turkish-Canadian composer and producer Mercan Dede on the – excellent – album “Dust”, which showcased a departure from his previous pop and rock styles. The album incorporated traditional Turkish instrumentation and songwriting, blending elements from progressive rock, trance, classical music, and Middle Eastern music with Dede’s signature atmospheric electronics. In 2014, Murphy released “Lion”, produced by Killing Joke’s Youth.

With his thin frame, striking cheekbones, deep baritone voice, and affinity for dark poetry, Murphy is often referred to as the “Godfather of Goth”.