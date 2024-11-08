Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Out now via Metropolis Records is the single “Let The Flowers Grow” by Peter Murphy and Boy George. The song was produced and co-written by Youth. Originally written by Boy George, its initial message was one of personal acceptance about being gay. As the song developed, it took on a more expansive and universal scope, its lyrics extending beyond sexuality and embracing race, gender, creed and religion. “With everything going on in the world about identity, it feels very powerful,” he explains.

Murphy recalls: “I was recording my new album in Spain with Youth and, while listening to a playback of a song, I heard another piece of music coming from his mobile phone. It caught my ear for its melodic beauty as well as a Roy Orbison-like voice that was singing it. Upon learning that it was an unfinished demo written by Boy George, I was intrigued and asked Youth if he could work on the partial song. In a matter of twenty minutes, we had ‘Flowers…’ finished.”

“When I heard the mix, I was satiated in every way,” says Boy George. “I have always loved Pete’s voice and his writing on this adds a beautiful darkness. The production feels very epic, like Scott Walker.”

The mutual adoration between the duo has spanned decades. “I first met Boy George when he asked to be allowed backstage to meet Howard Devoto when Bauhaus were supporting Magazine,” recalls Murphy. “He struck me as a super-original, self-styled 17th Century fop. The second time I met him was when we walked into the BBC to do ‘Ziggy Stardust’ on Top of the Pops where Culture Club were also making their debut on the show. George greeted me very warmly and I discovered he was a Bauhaus fan.”

You can download the single below from Bandcamp.

<a href="https://petermurphy.bandcamp.com/album/let-the-flowers-grow">Let The Flowers Grow by Peter Murphy & Boy George</a>

