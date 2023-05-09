Peter Jennings Disciples (PJD) offers new single, ‘Not Enough Bridge’

bernard May 9, 2023 0
Peter Jennings Disciples (PJD) offers new single, 'Not Enough Bridge'
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

There’s a saying that goes, “it’s “water under the bridge.” It refers to the things in our past that happened and cannot be changed. It’s also the inspiration for the new single from the Rockford, Illinois based industrial act Peter Jennings Disciples, “Not Enough Bridge”. The new 4-track single is the follow-up to the project’s sophomore EP, “Bad News”.

Darius McCaskey explains: “Sometimes there’s too much history, too much trauma to let bygones be bygones. To save yourself from the raging floodwaters, you might have to let someone else get swept away. That’s the message of ‘Not Enough Bridge’.”

Darkwave artist Peter Jennings Disciples lands new EP,'Bad News'
Related newsDarkwave artist Peter Jennings Disciples lands new EP, 'Bad News'

“Not Enough Bridge” is available in digital format on Bandcamp and all other major streaming platforms. Also available are mixes by Bellhead, Kiwillian and Circle Six.

Here’s the video for the track

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

More Stories

Los Angeles-based darkwave act Tigercide releases 'Remedy Remix' EP

Los Angeles-based darkwave act Tigercide releases ‘Remedy Remix’ EP

bernard May 9, 2023 0
UK-based electro act Alien Creation releases new track, 'Red Pill'

UK-based electro act Alien Creation releases new track, ‘Red Pill’

bernard May 9, 2023 0
Belgian synthpunk act Super Dragon Punch!! launches new single & video for 'Split'

Belgian synthpunk act Super Dragon Punch!! launches new single & video for ‘Split’

bernard May 8, 2023 0

You may have missed

Los Angeles-based darkwave act Tigercide releases 'Remedy Remix' EP

Los Angeles-based darkwave act Tigercide releases ‘Remedy Remix’ EP

bernard May 9, 2023 0
Peter Jennings Disciples (PJD) offers new single, 'Not Enough Bridge'

Peter Jennings Disciples (PJD) offers new single, ‘Not Enough Bridge’

bernard May 9, 2023 0
UK-based electro act Alien Creation releases new track, 'Red Pill'

UK-based electro act Alien Creation releases new track, ‘Red Pill’

bernard May 9, 2023 0
Belgian synthpunk act Super Dragon Punch!! launches new single & video for 'Split'

Belgian synthpunk act Super Dragon Punch!! launches new single & video for ‘Split’

bernard May 8, 2023 0
Swedish female powered electronic act E:lect joins Town And Towers Records and releases new single 'Collision'

Swedish female powered electronic act e:lect joins Town And Towers Records and releases new single ‘Collision’

bernard May 8, 2023 0
Verified by MonsterInsights