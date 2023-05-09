Peter Jennings Disciples (PJD) offers new single, ‘Not Enough Bridge’

There’s a saying that goes, “it’s “water under the bridge.” It refers to the things in our past that happened and cannot be changed. It’s also the inspiration for the new single from the Rockford, Illinois based industrial act Peter Jennings Disciples, “Not Enough Bridge”. The new 4-track single is the follow-up to the project’s sophomore EP, “Bad News”.

<a href="https://peterjenningsdisciples.bandcamp.com/album/not-enough-bridge">Not Enough Bridge by Peter Jennings Disciples</a>

Darius McCaskey explains: “Sometimes there’s too much history, too much trauma to let bygones be bygones. To save yourself from the raging floodwaters, you might have to let someone else get swept away. That’s the message of ‘Not Enough Bridge’.”

“Not Enough Bridge” is available in digital format on Bandcamp and all other major streaming platforms. Also available are mixes by Bellhead, Kiwillian and Circle Six.

Here’s the video for the track