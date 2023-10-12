Perpacity – Discordia (Album – Perpacity)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: It took circa three years to Martin Nyrup and Ian Harling to achieve their newest opus “Discordia”. Their previous album “Conflagration” was released by ScentAir Records while they self-released this new opus which got introduced by three singles.

Content: Perpacity remains driven by Electro-Pop influences which they adapted into a wafting format. A few elements in the production might remind you of Depeche Mode but globally speaking the album remains very wafting. This feeling is accentuated by space-like sweeps and sound treatments.

+ + + : I definitely prefer this album to its predecessor the band having reached a higher degree of maturity. This is a well-crafted production featuring cool, vintage, sound treatments and delicate piano arrangements. Previous singles “Granite” and “Little Death”both belong to the best exponent of the album.

– – – : Despite of this easy listening sound experience I’m however missing an ultimate point.

Conclusion: Electro-Pop music to dream away!

Best songs: “Granite”, “Dead Letter”, “Little Death”.

Rate: 7.

