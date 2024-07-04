Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

(Photo by Eiril Osen Waerdahl) To be released on 4th July is the newest single by the Nordic-British post-punk quartet Permafrost. “Wrong Heart” is the lead single for the band’s brand new album, “The Light Coming Through”, the follow-up to the “Come Back To Surprise” EP, and expected to be released in October.

In addition to the single, Mental Overdrive (aka Per Martinsen) has remixed the single, which will also be available on 4th July.

Out already is the music video for “Wrong Heart”. The video follows four young girls as they set out to create a music video. Of the video they said: “In another dimension Permafrost could be a girl band. In this reality they are planning to create a music video. They have to drag their equipment into the forest to get to the preferred spot, making it into a road movie with a lot of obstacles on the way – like grazing sheep and deer in the blossoming Norwegian nature. When they finally arrive at the spot and want to start playing, the song finishes. All that work for nothing.”

About Permafrost

Formed originally in Molde, Norway in 1982 by school friends Frode Heggdal Larsen and Kåre Steinsbu, Permafrost has undergone numerous transformations over the years. Now joined by fellow Norwegian Robert Heggdal and Daryl Bamonte from the UK (who worked very closely with Depeche Mode and The Cure for several years), they deliver post-punk of the early ’80s.

Permafrost debuted with the “Godtment” EP in 1983, released on a limited edition of 50 numbered cassettes. In 2019, they followed up with the “Permafrost” EP on vinyl, later making it available digitally in 2021. Throughout 2021, the band dropped three singles. : “Femme Fatale”, “Closed Eyes” and “Restore Us”.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)