Pecadores – Diabo Que Me Carrege (Album – Danse Macabre Records)

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Electronic, Ritual.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Brazilian formation Pecadores originally released “Diabo Que Me Carrege” in 2022 by Wave Records. The album has been re-released by the end of 2023 in Europe by Danse Macabre. One of the important and essential aspects behind this work is the involvement -mixing and production, of Fernando Nahtaivel.

Content: Pecadores has seriously reworked and improved their sound, evolving towards a heavier, Industrial-driven work carried by haunting atmospheres. Several songs reveal a deeply, Ritual side while one of the last cuts is an adaptation of a renowned Jewish Folk song. A few parts are moving into a Cinematic approach but most of the cuts are mixing Industrial, Electronics and Ritual music empowered by guitar. The vocals have been sung in Portuguese.

+ + + : I like the obscure and ghost-like atmosphere hanging over the work. The sound is hard to catch but clearly bringing different influences together. Pecadores has achieved a meaningful production featuring several noticeable cuts. I recommend listening to the title song for its hostile atmosphere, “Velhoamigo Seudiabo” for the Cinematic approach and “Penitência 2022” for its Ritual side.

– – – : It’s hard to label this band and album so this is probably not the most accessible work although an interesting one to pay attention for.

Conclusion: I’m not sure Pecadores will conquer the European market by this album but it will however appeal to open-minded, curious, listeners. I like it!

Best songs: “Diabo Que Me Carrege“, “Velhoamigo Seudiabo”, “Penitência 2022“, “Velhoamigo Seudiabo“.

Rate: 7½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/pecadoresofficial

Label: https://dansemacabre.de / www.facebook.com/dansemacabrerec