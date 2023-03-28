Paris-based post-punk / coldwave trio Je T’aime unveils music video for ‘Elbow Beach’

Je T’aime, a Paris-based post-punk and coldwave trio, has unveiled their new music video for “Elbow Beach.” The video tells the story of a man who is a poor lover, husband, and father, and his daughter’s decision to escape from this difficult situation.

Watch the “Elbow Beach” video below.

The group, consisting of dBoy, Tall Bastard, and Crazy Z, recently released another video, “Blood on Fire,” which is a track from their double album, “Passive/Agressive.” The first part of the album, “Passive,” was released on February 14th, 2022, and the second part, “Agressive,” is set to be released in October.

Je T’aime was formed in 2018 and combines elements of electro-clash, new-wave, and post-punk. Their first self-titled album was released through Icy Cold Records and Manic Depression Records, followed by a live album called “Live At Gibus,” recorded in Paris.

In 2021, the band members secluded themselves on the Brittany coast to work on “Passive/Agressive,” a double-album project. The first part, “Passive,” was released on Valentine’s Day, February 14th, 2022, and the second part, “Agressive,” is slated for release in October.

The French dark-wave and post-punk trio Je T’aime has quickly gained recognition for their passionate work, characterized by powerful guitar play and elevating electronic elements. Their albums, released on Manic Depression Records and Icy Cold Records (France), are sure to appeal to fans of bands like The Cure and The Smiths. Je T’aime has tremendous potential, and it wouldn’t be surprising to see them achieve worldwide recognition within their genre.

Be sure to also check out our interview with Je T’aime.