Parallel Worlds – Reflections (Album – Móatún 7)
Genre/Influences: Electro-Ambient, Experimental, Minimal-Electro.
Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.
Background/Info: Twenty years after his very first album Bakis Sirros have released a considerable number of productions. He strikes back with a new album featuring eight tracks.
Content: This work is an invitation to enjoy the magic and power of analogue sound treatments by this Greek sound alchemist. It sounds pretty space-like but still very accessible by the slow rhythms. The compositions are mixing minimalism and total experimentalism.
+ + + : The main strength of this album -and artist, is the ultimate magic emerging from the analogue equipment he’s working with. He perfectly controls his machines knowing how to get maximum effect from it. It’s a delicate work featuring delicate bleeps while getting more accessible by the slow cadence. I like the darker, mysterious, passages but the entire album is worthy of examination.
– – – : A few cuts sound a bit too much into Experimental music.
Conclusion: Parallel Worlds remains a prolific and ultra creative project; this album being one of the most recommended pieces to listen to.
Best Songs: “Mister E”, “Holographic”, “Sinesculpture”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.parallel-worlds-music.com / www.facebook.com/parallelworldsmusic
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.