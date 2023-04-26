Parallel Worlds – Reflections (Album – Móatún 7)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Ambient, Experimental, Minimal-Electro.

Format: Digital, CD, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Twenty years after his very first album Bakis Sirros have released a considerable number of productions. He strikes back with a new album featuring eight tracks.

Content: This work is an invitation to enjoy the magic and power of analogue sound treatments by this Greek sound alchemist. It sounds pretty space-like but still very accessible by the slow rhythms. The compositions are mixing minimalism and total experimentalism.

+ + + : The main strength of this album -and artist, is the ultimate magic emerging from the analogue equipment he’s working with. He perfectly controls his machines knowing how to get maximum effect from it. It’s a delicate work featuring delicate bleeps while getting more accessible by the slow cadence. I like the darker, mysterious, passages but the entire album is worthy of examination.

– – – : A few cuts sound a bit too much into Experimental music.

Conclusion: Parallel Worlds remains a prolific and ultra creative project; this album being one of the most recommended pieces to listen to.

Best Songs: “Mister E”, “Holographic”, “Sinesculpture”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.parallel-worlds-music.com / www.facebook.com/parallelworldsmusic

Label: www.facebook.com/moatun7records