Paradox Obscur – Afterhours (EP – Paradox Obscur)
Genre/Influences: Minimal-Electro, Cold-Wave.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: After having released last year their fifth full length album (cf. “Morphogenesis”) Greek male-female duo Paradox Obscur strike back with a new self-released single/EP. Toxic Razor and Kriistal Ann like to release new material which isn’t always published by a label.
Content: The work takes off with the title song revealing the familiar cold, sterile sound approach composed with hardware equipment and recorded in real time. You’ll notice retro-like techno sounds running through the song featuring Kriistal Ann’s cold timbre of voice on top. Both other cuts are instrumentals.
+ + + : This band remains very unique in its genre; for the sound and global approach of production. Total minimalism has been adapted into a band with a very own sound DNA -which is also true for the vocals. The sound remains magic and the vocals bewitching. There’s a cool title song next to two fully enjoyable instrumentals which are much more than B-side cuts. “Nyx” is a more elaborated piece while “Western Decline” still has this retro Technoid underground touch.
– – – : Despite the two cool instrumentals, I’m missing a few vocals lines on it.
Conclusion: Definitely not the best Paradox Obscur but still very cool and highly recommended for Minimal-Electro lovers.
Best songs: “Afterhours”, “Nyx”, “Western Decline”.
Rate: 7½.
Artist: www.paradoxobscur.com / www.facebook.com/paradoxobscur
