Pale – Beyond The Pale (Single – Ant-Zen)

Genre/Influences: Industrial, Death-Industrial, Power-Electronics.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: Pale is a Swedish formation which has been active for years but now releasing their first new work since 2008. The band is driven by Håkan Paulsson (Sanctum), Emma Ekered, Christina Blom & Joakim Engström (Sanctum).

Content: The opening cut is a heavy, mind-blowing piece of Power-Electronics featuring shouting, exclamations. The second track remains powerful but sounds more into Electro-Industrial here again with harsh vocals on top.

+ + + : I’m no longer reviewing singles but when you hear such a great piece of music -especially the opening track “Beyond The Pale” you can only but be satisfied Pale has finally released new stuff. This track is a brilliant, powerful, and efficient fusion between different genres. It’s an overwhelming production announcing the come-back of the project with a bang.

– – – : My single regret is that this is just a single so I can only hope Pale will not wait for another 15 years to bring new studio work.

Conclusion: Great and powerful Industrial music featuring a mind-blowing title-track.

Best songs: “Beyond The Pale”, “Comes Again”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064194274762

Label: www.ant-zen.com / www.facebook.com/antzen.official