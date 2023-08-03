Pale – Beyond The Pale (Single – Ant-Zen)
Genre/Influences: Industrial, Death-Industrial, Power-Electronics.
Format: Digital, Vinyl.
Background/Info: Pale is a Swedish formation which has been active for years but now releasing their first new work since 2008. The band is driven by Håkan Paulsson (Sanctum), Emma Ekered, Christina Blom & Joakim Engström (Sanctum).
Content: The opening cut is a heavy, mind-blowing piece of Power-Electronics featuring shouting, exclamations. The second track remains powerful but sounds more into Electro-Industrial here again with harsh vocals on top.
+ + + : I’m no longer reviewing singles but when you hear such a great piece of music -especially the opening track “Beyond The Pale” you can only but be satisfied Pale has finally released new stuff. This track is a brilliant, powerful, and efficient fusion between different genres. It’s an overwhelming production announcing the come-back of the project with a bang.
– – – : My single regret is that this is just a single so I can only hope Pale will not wait for another 15 years to bring new studio work.
Conclusion: Great and powerful Industrial music featuring a mind-blowing title-track.
Best songs: “Beyond The Pale”, “Comes Again”.
Rate: 8.
Artist: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064194274762
